The Search is on for Britain’s Best Meat & Veggie Roast Dinners

The Great British Roast Dinner Competition, in association with Knorr® Professional, seeks to recognise the very best roast dinners served out of home.

For the first time in its history, the Great British Roast Dinner Competition has both meat and vegetarian / vegan categories available to enter in 2019.

Launching the competition, senior marketing manager for Knorr® Professional, Kate Drew, said: “It’s important to us that great British roast dinners and the chefs who work hard to craft them are given the recognition they deserve. We’re extremely excited to be taking the competition to a new level this year, with the introduction of the vegetarian / vegan category. It’s important that the competition reflects the consumer trend for vegetarian and vegan dishes and recognises the chefs that are working to meet these demands.”

Winners will be decided by an expert panel of Unilever Food Solutions’ chefs who, Kate Drew advises, “will of course be looking for exceptional, great-tasting roast dinners, as well as great quality food and service, cleanliness and value for money.”

As well as the prestigious title of Britain’s Best Roast 2019, entrants to both the meat and vegetarian / vegan category will have the chance to win a £3,000 kitchen equipment voucher, UFS Chef Rewards points and branded chef jackets.

There is also a third category, The People’s Favourite, which will be decided based on public nominations. Once they have entered the main competition, establishments can encourage their customers to nominate them at www.KnorrRoast.co.uk. The establishment with the greatest number of nominations will win the category and a £1,000 kitchen equipment voucher, plus branded chef jackets and 6 x £50 Amazon vouchers for their front of house team. Members of the public who nominate will have the chance to win a £250 Amazon voucher.

Entries are now open and will close on 29th September 2019. Open to any establishment which serves a roast dinner to the public across England, Scotland and Wales, entries can be submitted via the Unilever Food Solutions website at www.ufs.com/knorr. Terms and conditions apply.