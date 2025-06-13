The Sisterhood Takes Over To Celebrate A Summer Of Women’s Sport

Share Post Share Email

This summer Leeds and Manchester sports bar The Brotherhood of Pursuits and Pastimes is putting the spotlight firmly on women’s sport as the country gears up to support the Lionesses and the Women’s England Rugby World cup team.

Throughout July, August and September the popular venue will once again rebrand as The Sisterhood, becoming the beating heart of both tournaments as the England team head to Switzerland to defend their title and England prepares to host the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Building on the success of the powerful rebrand, which was first created during the Women’s Euros 2022, The Sisterhood returns with even more for the women’s sports community with a programme that’s louder and more inclusive than ever before.

Sponsored by Heineken, The Sisterhood campaign champions women in sport with a bold, community-first approach that engages local women’s football and rugby clubs, celebrates representation and supports equality in the game.

For the Euros 2025 The Sisterhood will go beyond the screens to create a live, immersive experience rooted in unity from the first whistle to the final goal.

Customers can expect an electric matchday experience with both venues decked out with Sisterhood England bunting and every Lioness match celebrated with table favours and special goodies for fans. Plus, there’ll be a free pint of Heineken for every single customer when the first England goal is scored in the tournament.

There’ll also be food and drink promotions, confetti cannons to celebrate those all-important goals and live drummers and saxophone players to turn the pre- and post-match build-up into a high-energy celebration.

Throughout August and September all eyes will be on the women’s Rugby World Cup, which has been expanded to include 16 teams and will be hosted across eight venues and cities throughout England.

Fans can expect the same unbeatable atmosphere and fun throughout the tournament, with plenty of surprises and celebrations planned to make every match one to remember.

The Brotherhood director and founder, Seema Dhiman, said:

“The Sisterhood is more than a name change, it’s a statement of solidarity, celebration, and support for women in sport. We hope to engage local communities, particularly women’s football and rugby clubs, and promote greater inclusivity and representation in the game.”

Whether you’re a lifelong supporter or a new fan of the Lionesses or women’s rugby, The Sisterhood promises to create a space this summer where the whole community comes together to celebrate the incredible future of women’s sport.

Seema added: “It’s going to be more than watching a game, it promises to be an immersive experience that brings people together in full voice setting the tone for two tournaments the nation won’t forget and, fingers crossed, triumph for England in both!”

The campaign will also support Her Game Too, a charity championing gender inclusivity in sport, amplifying the voices of women and girls across the football community.

Her Game Too CEO and founder, Caz May, said:

“This summer belongs to women’s sport, and we’re absolutely thrilled to see The Brotherhood rebrand again as The Sisterhood. It is one of the only venues in the UK championing women’s sport in such a bold and meaningful way promoting inclusivity, and community, which reflects exactly what Her Game Too stands for.

“Initiatives like this not only create incredible atmospheres for fans but also help push the conversation forward about equality in sport. We’re incredibly grateful for the support and proud to be part of a campaign that celebrates women and girls at every level of their game.”