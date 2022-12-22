The Stag Inn Scoops Pub of the Year Accolade in Annual Tourism Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

Shepherd Neame pub The Stag Inn in Hastings has been named Pub of the Year in the annual Beautiful South Tourism Awards 2022/23, held on Tuesday, December 13 at the Grand Hotel Brighton.

The historic pub in Hastings Old Town is on a roll with awards, having received its first AA Rosette this year, and being included in the Good Food Guide for the first time.

Licensee Nicole Holt has run the 16th century Shepherd Neame inn for the past five years with husband Nick, and the pair attended the ceremony to receive the award on behalf of the whole team.

Nicole said: “We had a lovely night and we were very surprised and delighted to scoop Gold for Pub of the Year.

“It’s an amazing achievement for a small venue, and wonderful reward for the hard work and dedication of our superb team to be recognised in this way.”

Judging was carried out by an independent panel of past winners, industry leaders and experts in their field, selected for their impartiality and experience. The pub was described as “very welcoming, with super-efficient and friendly staff. Nothing was too much trouble and every customer in the pub was treated with courtesy.”

Fran Downton, Chief Executive of Tourism South East, said:

“The strength of our winners is a testament to the incredible standards and unwavering quality of the South’s tourism and hospitality products.”