The Station House In Tonbridge Joins F.E.A.S.T’s Food Appeal

The Station House, on Barden Road in Tonbridge, has teamed up with local foodbank F.E.A.S.T (Families Eating and Sharing Together) for the third time to support struggling families during the latest national lockdown.

Holly Gardner, operator of The Station House, started helping F.E.A.S.T during the first lockdown in March 2020, as the charity reported an increase in cases as the pandemic gripped the nation. Since then, Holly and her team have done whatever they can to support their local community through the charity.

By collecting food, gifts, toys, and other essential items donated by local people at the pub, The Station House has become a hive of activity as Holly sorts and then delivers the goods to F.E.A.S.T. Members of the community wishing to help out can leave donations to the designated, COVID-secure drop-off points outside, before the charity drops the pre-packaged hampers discretely to households in need. Families struggling have only to get in touch with F.E.A.S.T via its website to become beneficiaries of the support.

This initiative comes after numerous other schemes to support both the local community and charities further afield, from the Santa’s Sack initiative over Christmas, which saw toys and presents delivered to the Riverbank Children’s Unit, to the pub’s ongoing support of Children in Need.

Holly said: “When I took over the Station House we didn’t have the culture of ‘regulars’ we do now. But we turned into such a community centric pub over the last few years, and especially over the last 12 months, despite being closed for so many of them. Our whole community is anxious to help out in whatever way they can, we even have one gentleman who goes to the supermarket specifically to do a F.E.A.S.T shop, drops it at the pub, and then goes back to do his own shopping.

“It is genuinely heart-warming to be part of such a generous and giving community. I am touched every day by the support we receive and can pass on to those who need it most. It’s so sad not to be open and serving our customers at the moment, but I’m glad we can continue to do our bit. And, obviously, I can’t wait to welcome everyone back again!”