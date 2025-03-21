The Tawny Owl Takes Off With New Management And Exciting Upgrades

Share Post Share Email

The Tawny Owl in Swindon has new managers at the helm, as husband-and-wife team Deanna and Danny Paul have officially taken over at the popular Arkell’s pub. The couple are already familiar faces, having worked in a variety of roles at The Kingsdown Inn and The Tawny Owl, including serving as assistant managers under former manager Nic.

Their appointment makes The Tawny Owl a true family affair, with their daughter Chelsea also part of the team. Together, they’re looking forward to welcoming guests old and new while showcasing the exciting improvements recently made to the pub.

The pub has been given a fresh new look with a repainted exterior, a refurbished car park, upgraded outdoor lighting and signage, and brand-new furniture inside and out. Most notably, Arkell’s has invested over £60,000 in a brand-new children’s play area, making the pub even more family-friendly for the Swindon community. Deanna and Danny are eager to build on the pub’s reputation as a welcoming local hub.

For Danny, running a pub has been a lifelong dream, and now that their children are grown, he and Deanna feel this is the right time to take this next step together. During their time as assistant managers they’ve built strong relationships with the local community, making their transition into management a natural fit.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be taking on The Tawny Owl,” said Deanna. “This pub is such a special place, and with all the fantastic improvements, it’s a great time to invite everyone in to experience what The Tawny has to offer.”

George Arkell, Managing Director of Arkell’s Brewery, shared his enthusiasm for the new management:

“We love to see growth within our teams, so we are thrilled that after nine years, Deanna has now been promoted to manager of The Tawny Owl . And what a great time to be taking over, as we’ve just completed our biggest children’s play area yet!”