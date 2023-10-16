The Wych Elm In Kingston Announced As Winner Of Fuller’s Glorious Gardens Competition

Share Tweet Share Email

Fuller’s is delighted to announce The Wych Elm in Kingston as the winner of its annual Glorious Gardens competition – an internal garden competition across all of Fuller’s Tenanted Inns. Now in its second year, the competition saw four Fuller’s tenanted pubs shortlisted who were each visited for a final round of judging. Publicans of The Wych Elm, Michael Pearson and Charlotte Salaman, were presented with a plaque and a cash prize at an award ceremony hosted by last year’s competition winners – Derek O’Brien and Ushma Patel at The Plough in Norwood Green.

The Glorious Gardens competition is a celebration of outdoor spaces and the care publicans have put into them. As an extension of the pub itself, gardens attract customers throughout the year for a range of occasions – from after-work drinks and weekend socialising to alfresco family dining.

The other competition finalists were The Old Hatchet in Windsor, The Red Lion in Fernhurst and The Three Horseshoes in Alton.

Winning publicans, Michael Pearson and Charlotte Salaman, said: “We are delighted to have won this competition. The Wych Elm’s garden is a hidden gem – a leafy and floral sanctuary in the heart of Kingston. We take pride in our garden and a lot of hard work goes into making sure it’s just as comfortable and welcoming as the rest of the pub. It’s great to have this recognition from Fuller’s and special thanks go to Charlotte’s mother, Liz, who is our Head Gardner and takes great care in looking after the garden. She is also delighted with this award.”

Iain Rippon, Fuller’s Tenanted Director, said:

“Congratulations to Michael and Charlotte – this is a well-deserved win. All of the finalists have fantastic gardens but The Wych Elm’s garden is a truly beautiful outdoor space. Charlotte’s mother, Liz, does a fantastic job as their Head Gardner – she should be proud. You can tell a lot of hard work goes into looking after the garden all year.

“The Glorious Gardens competition is a great opportunity for our pubs to showcase their outdoor spaces. Gardens are key trading areas year-round, so it’s important we look after them. Visiting our pubs to judge the outdoor spaces is always a treat – it’s great to see the imaginative ways publicans look after their gardens and make sure they’re comfortable for customers come rain or shine.”