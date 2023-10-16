Pedal Power: Chestnut Group Raises £21,000 in Charity Cycle Challenge for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice

Share Tweet Share Email

Chestnut, East Anglia’s premier hospitality group, has raised £21,000 for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) to support children and their families facing life-threatening conditions in the region.

The five-day cycling challenge featured distances ranging from 70km to a jaw-dropping 142km. The challenge began at The Carpenters Arms in Great Wilbraham on 25th September and finished at The Weeping Willow in Barrow on 29th September 2023.

Twelve cyclists took on 550-kilometers, navigating a route across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk, and Suffolk visiting Chestnut’s 16 locations, with stops at three EACH hospices – Milton, The Treehouse in Ipswich, and The Nook near Norwich.

Cyclists included Chestnut’s Ian Kyle, Head Chef at The Three Blackbirds (40), Chris Matthews-King, Assistant Manager at The Packhorse Inn (35), Justin Newton, Regional Head Chef at The Black Lion and The Crown (51), and Ben Foxcroft, Head of Sales (44) with support from additional team members to tackle individual legs of the gruelling route.

Chestnut’s patrons were invited to support the cyclists by adding a £1 donation to their bills leading up to and during the challenge as well as being able to make donations via GoFundMe.

Tori Dexter, Head of Marketing at Chestnut, recognised the team’s accomplishments stating: “Following the success of the last Cycle Safari, we dared to dream big for this year’s event, hoping to raise as much as possible for EACH. The money raised so far has made a huge dent in our fundraising commitment for the year. Our team trained relentlessly and we’re really proud of them for taking on the challenge to raise awareness of such an important local charity.”

Hannah Forbester, EACH’s Senior Corporate Fundraiser for Cambridgeshire and West Essex, said: “We’re so appreciative of the support Chestnut has provided us, not only with their amazing fundraising efforts but also through the fantastic exposure they have provided us in the local community.”