Toffee BerryWorld Cranberry Puddings

Admin ,
Not quite as rich and sweet as sticky toffee puddings but just as delicious. Ideal for a quick weekend pudding any time of the year!

Serves: 4-6 (depending on size of pudding basins)
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 110g/4oz butter, softened
  • 175g/6oz soft light brown sugar
  • 2 free range eggs
  • 1tsp vanilla essence
  • 110g/4oz wholemeal self-raising flour
  • 50g/2oz BerryWorld cranberries, chopped
  • 1-2tbsp milk

Sauce:

  • 110g/4oz BerryWorld cranberries
  • 4tbsp water
  • 110g/4oz soft light brown sugar
  • 25g/1oz butter
  • 50ml/floz double cream

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/350F/gas Mark 4. Cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Then blend in the eggs, vanilla, flour and cranberries, adding a little milk if necessary to give a fairly soft consistency.
  2. Spoon the mixture into lightly greased individual pudding basins. Cover each loosely with a piece of greased greaseproof paper. Place on a baking tray and bake for 25-30 minutes until well risen and just firm.
  3. For the sauce place the cranberries in a saucepan with the water and sugar and heat gently until the cranberries pop and burst and the sauce reduces a little. Stir in the butter and continue for a few minutes until the sauce thickens and becomes slightly syrupy.
  4. To serve turn out the puddings and pour on a little of the cranberry toffee sauce. Serve with thick cream or ice cream and the rest of the sauce.

Tip:

To cook one large pudding you will need 1.2litre/2pint basin lightly greased. Cover with greased greaseproof paper and tie with string. Allow 1½ -2 hours traditional steaming in a large pan of simmering water, topping up with extra water occasionally.

Recipe and images courtesy of www.berryworld.com