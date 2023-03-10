Tommy Banks and Team to Launch Pub With Rooms in North Yorkshire

Share Tweet Share Email

The Banks family, Matthew Lockwood and the Tommy Banks Group have announced the forthcoming launch of a pub with rooms in North Yorkshire in late Spring. The new venture, close to their Michelin-starred restaurant The Black Swan, will exhibit the hyper-local, sustainably focused ethos for which the Tommy Banks Group is renowned, with the famous grown and reared produce from the family’s farm in Oldstead taking centre stage.

The coming months will see more details of the pub revealed, including date of launch and location. For now, the team is busy working on a refresh of the historic site, with a state-of-the-art kitchen, relaxed dining room and cosy bar area equipped with roaring fires and a bar stocked with the team’s favourites (including, of course, the Group’s very own Banks Brothers canned wine). The food-focused pub will include a number of rooms, in addition to dining, and two-night packages will be available for guests to experience the magic of The Black Swan, as well as the pub, as part of their North Yorkshire sojourn.