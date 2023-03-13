Unilever Food Solutions Identifies the Top Future Menu Trends

Share Tweet Share Email

New Future Menus Trend Report 2023 report draws on insights from more than 1,600 global chefs

Unilever Food Solutions, the global leader in professional food service, released its first Future Menu Trends report 2023 today, developed in collaboration with more than 1,600 chefs in over 21 countries. The report was launched at an event for leading chefs and food industry experts at Hive, Unilever’s Foods Innovation Centre in Wageningen the Netherlands, as well as via a livestream.

The top eight trends identified in the Future Menu Trends report 2023 are Irresistible Vegetables, Modernised Comfort Food, Low-Waste Menus, Wild & Pure, Flavour Contrasts, Feel-Good Food, The New Sharing and Mindful Proteins.

“Identifying the hottest global trends is critical in our quest to provide solutions for chefs, who are contending with challenges ranging from labour shortages to tackling sustainability issues like food waste,” said Hanneke Faber, President of Nutrition Unilever. “With the release of the Future Menus Trend report, Unilever Food Solutions is not just sharing future trends, but also offering solutions-based insights and adaptable recipes to inspire chefs and help them feel prepared for the future.”

Unilever Food Solutions anchored the Future Menu Trends Report 2023 around eight core themes based on global data, extensive inputs from more than 1,600 chefs, global social media analytics and the expertise of hundreds of chefs who offer practical, real-world applications.

Alex Hall, Executive Chef at Unilever Food Solutions UKI, said:

“The Future Menu Trends Report 2023 offers chefs a fantastic insight into what’s going on within the hospitality industry, not just in the UK but right across the globe. The eight trends outlined in the report reflect so much of what we’re seeing hospitality innovators already doing, for example with The New Sharing trend being reflected in the rise of modern tapas, or Low-Waste Menus being pioneered by the likes of Fallow and Silo.”

Alex continues: “Tom Kerridge is a great example of Modernised Comfort Food playing out in the UK market too – and we’re delighted that he’s recently joined our Knorr Professional brand as Creative Director. With Tom’s support, we’re already helping chefs right across the UK to feel inspired to put these trends into practice on their menus, to ensure they are delivering what the future consumer wants. The Future Menu Trends Report 2023 really serves to highlight what we as chefs need to do in order to inspire our guests for years to come.”

All eight trends include suggested recipes, ingredients and techniques to provide tangible solutions for chefs and food operators.