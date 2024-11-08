Top Beers in Midlands Revealed in the SIBA Independent Beer Awards 2024

Share Post Share Email

The top beers in the region have been revealed with the announcement of the SIBA Midlands Independent Beer Awards 2024, with a host of Cask and Keg beers taking home Golds in the prestigious awards at the Oxford CAMRA Beer Festival.

Liquid Light Brew Co were one of the competition’s biggest winners, topping an impressive five categories, with three Keg Overall Golds and two Cask Overall Golds. Rebellion Beer Co were another big winner, with three cask Overall Golds, followed by Titanic and Loose Cannon, who each took home two Overall Category Golds.

The prestigious awards, run by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA), and held at the Oxford CAMRA Beer Festival, were judged by brewers and beer experts and are seen very much as the experts’ choice awards in the industry. The Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA) Chief Executive Andy Slee was on hand to give out the awards and congratulate this year’s winners;

“A huge well-done to all of this year’s Gold Medal winners, who will now move forwards to the National Finals at BeerX in Liverpool next year. The quality of beers across the board was truly outstanding and really showed off the diversity of styles now being brewed across the Midlands to an incredibly high standard. Very well done to all of the breweries who took home medals and in particular our overall Gold Medal winners.”

Winners from the Midlands Awards will now move forwards to compete against Gold Medal winners from across the UK in the National Finals held at BeerX in Liverpool next March.

SIBA recently launched a new ‘Indie Beer’ campaign to highlight beers from truly independent breweries, after research found many consumers were confused which beers were independent and which were actually owned by Global lager brands. To find out more visit www.indiebeer.uk