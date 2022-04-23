Top Curry Restaurants Guide Announced as Voting Goes Live for 2022 Awards

Share Tweet Share Email

The Asian Catering Federation [ACF] has announced that it is to publish a guide to the One Hundred Top Curry Restaurants as voting goes live for its annual awards.

The ACF will host the 6th Asian Restaurant Awards at the Manchester Hilton on 27th June and Edinburgh at the Sheraton Grand on 19th September. The 12th Asian Curry Awards are taking place at the Grosvenor House on 20th November 2022. The awards are sponsored by Just Eat and Booker Wholesale.

Each month throughout the coming year the ACF will announce the ten leading venues by region to their local media and publish a full restaurant profile online.

Published initially online, with a hard copy to follow, the guide will be divided into 10 regions, listing the top 10 venues in each: London, the South East, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, North West, North East, Midlands, East of England and South West.

Entries will be determined by the ACF’s panel of awards judges as they tour the country visiting leading curry restaurants as determined by spice loving members of the public, voting for their favourites online.

Speaking about the Guide, the ACF’s chairman Yawar Khan reported that many curry restaurants are facing an existential crisis: “Soaring food, energy and salary costs, combined with rising National Insurance and VAT rates plus severe staff shortages, compounded by customers having less money to spend on restaurant visits and takeaways, means that the rate of closures is set to increase.”

He urged customers to support their favourite curry venues by nominating them for this year’s awards via www.asianrestaurantawards.org/manchester-nomination-form, www.asianrestaurantawards.org/scotland-nomination-form and www.asiancurryawards.com