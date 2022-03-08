Trade Body for Pubs and Brewers Launches International Women’s Day Showcase

Share Tweet Share Email

The British Beer and Pub Association has launched a showcase of the fantastic women working across the sector to celebrate International Women’s Day and hopes to recruit more women to the sector.

This year International Women’s Day is on Tuesday 8th March, and as part of their showcase the BBPA will be highlighting women across the sector throughout the whole week, sharing videos and stories across social media and through its communication channels.

The showcase includes a variety of women from across the sector, illustrating the vast roles women play throughout the entire pub and brewing industry, as well as stakeholders from across the industry.

Included in the showcase is Jane Kershaw, a sixth-generation family member to work at the iconic Joseph Holt brewery, Maria Cropley, a Technical Services Process Engineer who has worked at the Budweiser Brewing Group for over six years, and Miranda Osbourne, Director of Marketing for Ales at Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said:

“We are proud to be celebrating International Women’s Day throughout the whole week. Showcasing the many wonderful women who work across the pub and brewing sector. Currently 54% off staff who work in pubs are female.

“As a sector we believe in celebrating women’s achievement and forging equality. Collectively we can break the bias and create a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. I hope more women are inspired to come join the beer and pub sector which offers rewarding career pathways and opportunities to advance quickly as well as lots of fun and friends.”