Traditional Steak and Mushroom Ale Pie

Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon Olive or Vegetable Oil
- 2 tablespoons of Tomato Puree
- 6 cloves of crushed garlic
- 1 tablespoon Balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Plain Flour
- 3 Large Onions
- 350g Chestnut Mushrooms
- 2 Carrots
- 500g Diced Beef
- 300ml Beef Stock
- 350ml Ale
- Mixed Herbs to taste
- 700g Fresh or Ready Rolled Puff Pastry
- 1 Egg for egg wash
Method:
- Pre heat the oven at 200°C/Gas mark 6.
- Place the chopped onions into a frying pan with some olive oil and cook until softened and golden
- Add the garlic, tomato puree, mushrooms, carrots and diced beef. Stir to mix and cook until the beef is browned.
- Add sherry/balsamic vinegar followed by stock and herbs.
- Mix 1 tablespoon of flour with 1 tablespoon of cold water. Add to the pie mixture.
- Cook in a casserole dish at 190°C for 2 hours.
- Grease a pie dish and then line your pie dish with the pastry, cutting a lid to size. Refrigerate until the filling is cooked.
- Once the filling is cooked, allow it cool a little, then spoon the mixture into the pie dish.
- Add the pie lid and score the lid and fold edges before gently egg washing.
- Bake in the oven at 200°C/ Gas mark 6 for 40 mins.