Traditional Steak and Mushroom Ale Pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon Olive or Vegetable Oil
  • 2 tablespoons of  Tomato Puree
  • 6 cloves of crushed garlic
  • 1 tablespoon Balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Plain Flour
  • 3 Large Onions
  • 350g Chestnut Mushrooms
  • 2 Carrots
  • 500g Diced Beef
  • 300ml Beef Stock
  • 350ml Ale
  • Mixed Herbs to taste
  • 700g Fresh or Ready Rolled Puff Pastry
  • 1 Egg for egg wash

Method:

  1. Pre heat the oven at 200°C/Gas mark 6.
  2. Place the chopped onions into a frying pan with some olive oil and cook until softened and golden
  3. Add the garlic, tomato puree, mushrooms, carrots and diced beef. Stir to mix and cook until the beef is browned.
  4. Add sherry/balsamic vinegar followed by stock and herbs.
  5. Mix 1 tablespoon of flour with 1 tablespoon of cold water. Add to the pie mixture.
  6. Cook in a casserole dish at 190°C for 2 hours.
  7. Grease a pie dish and then line your pie dish with the pastry, cutting a lid to size. Refrigerate until the filling is cooked.
  8. Once the filling is cooked, allow it cool a little, then spoon the mixture into the pie dish.
  9. Add the pie lid and score the lid and fold edges before gently egg washing.
  10. Bake in the oven at 200°C/ Gas mark 6 for 40 mins.