Trainee Managers Take Next Step In Their Careers At Crieff Hydro Family Of Hotels

The next generation of Scottish hospitality leaders have taken a huge step forward in their careers, after successfully completing a top industry qualification.

Jasmine Ritchie, Shania Beaty, Georgia Williamson, Ellie Anderson, and Vianney Lemoine have secured permanent managerial roles within the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, after completing a qualification in Hospitality Supervision and Leadership at SCQF Level 7.

The group were presented with their certificates by group CEO and chairman Stephen Leckie and director Fiona Leckie at a recent celebratory dinner held at Crieff Hydro.

Stephen Leckie, CEO and chairman of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “My sincere congratulations goes to Jasmine, Shania, Georgia, Ellie and Vianney as they take the next steps in their careers within the group.

“Our teams continue to lead the way in nurturing new talent within Scotland’s hotel and hospitality industries, and our trainee managers programme is a real testament to that.

“I look forward to watching each of these individuals grow and continue to develop their skills and knowledge within their roles in the years to come.”

Laura Raeburn, who is currently front of house manager at Kingshouse Hotel in Glencoe, graduated from the programme in 2022 after being inspired by her mum to embark on a career in hospitality.

“When I finished high school, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do,” Laura said.

“University wasn’t an option, so I was stuck thinking: what’s next for me?

“Thankfully my mum Caroline – who is the Hotel Manager at Peebles Hydro and has worked there for over 30 years – encouraged me to get a job in the hotel’s restaurant, and I instantly fell in love with hospitality.

“I progressed on to become a food and beverage supervisor before moving across to reception, where I found my passion for working in front of house.”

The year-long programme saw Laura and four other trainee managers gain a range of skills and experience in each department of their hotels, as well as the opportunity to work at other venues within the portfolio, with a guaranteed managerial position at the end of it.

Laura continued: “The course gave me a fantastic insight into every department within the hotel and helped me discover which areas I enjoyed working in the most. It also definitely helped having my mums guidance – she is without a doubt my biggest role model.

“The advice and support we received from the leadership team throughout was utterly invaluable.

“Having the opportunity to get some one-on-one advice from Stephen and Fiona Leckie was amazing, and something which I’ll continue to treasure throughout my career in hospitality.

“I have been with the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels for nearly seven years, and I’ve accumulated more qualifications working here than I left school with.

“I would recommend a career in hospitality to absolutely anyone – it’s equipped me with skills for life that I know I will carry with me forever.”