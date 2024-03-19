Spending At Pubs Increased 23 Per Cent Year-On-Year This Super Saturday

Share Tweet Share Email

New Barclays Consumer Spend data shows that spending at pubs increased 23 per cent year-on-year this Super Saturday1, as the final round of the Six Nations saw Ireland taking home the title for the second year in a row, while France secured a last-minute win over England.

In addition to the year-on-year growth, the volume of transactions at pub and bars were also up 19 per cent in comparison to an average Saturday in 2024. Restaurants also saw a boost, seeing an increase of 5.7 per cent versus the average Saturday so far this year, and experiencing a modest uplift of 2.2 per cent year-on-year.

The categories which saw an uplift in transaction volumes include:

Pubs and Bars: Up 19 per cent, vs the average Saturday in 2024

Restaurants: Up 5.7 per cent, vs the average Saturday in 2024

The hospitality industry will have welcomed the boost after a challenging February; the Barclays Consumer Spend report showed that restaurant spending was down -13.4 per cent last month2, with many Brits opting to stay in instead of dine out. Growth in spending at bars, pubs and clubs in the month was at its lowest level (1.1 per cent) since September 2022.

Karen Johnson, Head of Retail at Barclays, said: “Pubs and bars will undoubtedly be hopeful that Saturday’s result will set the tone for the rest of the year. With many major sporting events taking place this summer – including the Olympic Games, UEFA Euro 2024 and Wimbledon – we may see consumers’ non-essential spending bounce back as we approach the warmer months.”