Twin Sisters Celebrate Two Decades Behind The Bar At Historic Hastings Pub

Share Post Share Email

Twin sisters Susan Stoten and Hazel Sturmer are celebrating two decades running Shepherd Neame pub The Hastings Arms.

The pair took on the historic pub in Hastings Old Town, which dates back to the 18th century, on September 29, 2004.

Susan said: “Hazel was working at another Shepherd Neame pub in Hastings, The Anchor, and heard that The Hastings Arms was up for grabs. I was living and working in London as head of security at Hatton Garden, and didn’t have any previous pub experience, but I decided to come down and see it.

“As soon as I walked into the pub with Hazel it felt right. Our parents lived in Hastings, so I liked the idea of being near them, and the change of lifestyle, living by the sea and being my own boss, really appealed.”

Hazel said: “As twin sisters, we have always been incredibly close and worked well as a team, so being able to spend more time together by taking on the pub just made sense.”

During the past two decades, the sisters have put their own unique stamp on the pub, building an excellent reputation for their well-kept cask ales, along with their delicious menu of homemade pub classics, including the popular Tuesday Curry Nights and Tapas Thursdays.

Hazel said: “We love meeting new people, and take real pride in ensuring that our food and drink is of the highest quality. We want every customer to enjoy their experience with us and leave the pub happy.”

The sisters are also incredibly community-focused, welcoming local groups and holding numerous fundraising events, including entering the Hastings Pram Race in aid of local charities every year – an event they have won for the past three years!

Susan said: “Hastings is such a special place with a tight, loving community, and we are incredibly proud that The Hastings Arms really is at the heart of the town.”

It has also become even more of a family affair, as shortly after Susan met her now-husband Steven in 2010, he moved in and took on the role of Head Chef. The couple have two rescue Terriers, Bob and Buster, who live with them above the pub.

Susan said: “Part of the reason that we have really enjoyed working with the team at Shepherd Neame during the past 20 years, is that it is a family business and we share the same values. They have always treated us well and supported us in every way.”

Shepherd Neame’s Chief Executive Jonathan Neame visited the pub to celebrate their 20th anniversary and present them with a commemorative plaque and magnum of Champagne.

Jonathan Neame said: “I was delighted to join Susan and Hazel to mark this special occasion, and thank them for their dedication and hard work during the past two decades. It was also great to meet their Head Chef Steven, who has created a fantastic menu which has been key to the pub’s success. The Hastings Arms is everything a good pub should be, offering superb food and drink, a warm welcome, and loved by the community it serves. The team should be incredibly proud of their achievements.”