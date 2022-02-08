UK Charity Springboard Awarded Vital Grant from Hilton Effect Foundation

Share Tweet Share Email

UK hospitality charity Springboard has been named as a 2021 Grant recipient of the Hilton Effect Foundation. Grants were awarded to organisations across the world for going above and beyond to support those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and will be used to advance Springboard’s work in helping young and unemployed people to upskill and progress into employment within the hospitality industry. This is the second time Springboard has been awarded a Hilton Effect Foundation Grant, in recognition of their continued efforts, after first receiving one in 2020.

Springboard will use the 2021 Hilton Effect Foundation Grant to deliver essential new employability training programmes, starting in Spring 2022. The programmes will include short courses aimed at inspiring school-leavers to join the industry, and longer courses that will help young, unemployed adults gain the confidence and skills for a career in hospitality.

The course work includes pre-programme preparation in school; sessions on roles within the industry and entry routes; tour of local hotels; presentation from hospitality professionals, including hands-on activities; participation in Customer Care sessions; teambuilding activity; and more. The programmes’ tailored training and support will give participants increased confidence and motivation, transferable and sector-specific skills, and insight into the industry.

The activities will involve beneficiaries aged 16+ from across the UK and Republic of Ireland, with the majority in areas where the need is greatest, including the Midlands and the Republic of Ireland.

Chris Gamm, CEO of Springboard, said: “Over the last year we have worked tirelessly with our partners to provide employers with a pipeline of talent, giving them the space to focus on the current challenge of rebuilding from the Coronavirus pandemic. We are honoured to receive this Grant from the Hilton Effect Foundation to support our work. As we move into 2022, despite challenges our industry has faced, we look forward to continuing our work in attracting more young people to start careers in the hospitality industry. The Grant will allow us to continue to support employers and reach our target of getting 10,000 young people into jobs within the sector.”

Stephen Cassidy, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, UK and Ireland, Hilton, and Board Member, Hilton Effect Foundation said: “We are thrilled to award Springboard with a second Hilton Effect Foundation grant. A hugely deserving recipient, the hospitality charity is using the funds towards an exciting new curriculum to promote hospitality careers in the UK and help unemployed people to access jobs within the sector. With the pandemic still having an enormous impact on our sector, it is vital we inspire people to join our vibrant and diverse industry and support them in their journey. 2022 is set to be a pivotal year for hospitality, so we will be working closely with Springboard to showcase and nurture the fantastic career opportunities available in the industry.”