UK Hospitality Faces Mixed Fortunes In June: Oasis’ Cardiff Shows Power Of Big Events

The Oxford Partnership’s June Market Watch Snapshot reveals a mixed picture for the UK On Trade. While overall volumes declined year-on-year lapping last summer’s Euro 2024 spike and despite warm weather, Cardiff delivered a striking local success story thanks to major live music events.

Across the UK, hospitality trading slowed in June 2025. Consumers, feeling the impact of cost-of-living pressures, reined in discretionary spending even as temperatures rose. Pubs and bars saw spending fall -1.0% versus June 2024 and -3.5% month-on-month. Restaurant spend was marginally up year-on-year at +0.9% but still slipped -1.7% compared to May. Overall, drinks and food spend growth (at +1.2% and +1.1% respectively) trailed CPIH inflation of 4.0%, adding margin pressure for operators already facing rising costs.

Yet while national momentum cooled, Cardiff stood out.

Back-to-back Oasis concerts delivered a significant uplift for local trade, with average city-centre venues selling 1,477 pints over the two days, totalling 811,000 pints across the city, representing a 56% uplift on the previous weekend.

“The Euros delivered huge sales for the sector last year but it’s not just sport that packs a punch,” said Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership. “We saw the ‘Swift Effect’ in full force last summer and now Cardiff’s felt its own ‘Supersonic Surge’. Oasis didn’t just bring the music; they delivered a full cultural moment that lit up the city and sent tills ringing. From packed pubs to soaring pint sales, it’s a powerful reminder that major cultural events fuel hospitality in a big way, driving real economic impact and unforgettable nights out.”

Market dynamics continued to shift in other ways. The UK’s total number of hospitality outlets fell -0.7% year-to-date, underscoring ongoing structural rationalisation in the sector. However, operators adapted by extending trading hours, which climbed +0.72% over the latest four weeks, one of the sharpest increases this year, demonstrating strategies to capture more spend.

Consumer usage trends also levelled slightly. While dwell time and occupancy continued to grow, their rates of increase softened in June. Dwell time remained up +13.0% over the past 12 weeks, while occupancy was up +4.0%, indicating customers continue to make visits count even if overall frequency isn’t rising.

Category-level performance highlighted evolving consumer tastes. World and Premium Lagers grew +6.7% and +5.8% respectively over 12 weeks, despite slight cooling from May. Core Lager (-6.1%) and Craft Beer (-4.6%) continued to struggle, while Cider stood out with +7.6% growth across regions. NAB/LAB also rebounded, up +3.1% in the latest four weeks, supported by moderation trends.

“Operators are working hard to adapt to these pressures and shifting behaviours,” added Alison Jordan. “This month’s snapshot shows both the challenges and the real opportunities that lie in driving quality experiences and supporting events that bring people together.”