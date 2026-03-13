UK Hospitality Venues Remain Busy as Consumers Spend Longer but Drink More Carefully

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UK hospitality venues continue to see strong levels of activity in early 2026, with consumers spending longer in pubs, bars and restaurants despite more cautious drinking behaviour, according to new data from The Oxford Partnership.

The latest Oxford Market Watch snapshot for February shows the UK on-trade remaining broadly stable, with improvements across several operational indicators even as drinks volumes remain largely flat.

Oxford’s dataset currently tracks 99,525 active hospitality venues across the UK, providing a detailed picture of how consumers are using venues and how operators are performing in the current trading environment.

The data shows that consumers are now spending an average of 145 minutes in venues, reinforcing the continued shift towards longer, more experience-led occasions. Average spend currently sits at £26.83 per visit, suggesting that while guests continue to prioritise social occasions, they are managing their budgets carefully.

Overall venue performance indicators are improving. Occupancy levels are averaging 65.3%, with outlets currently trading 64.4 hours per week on average, both modest increases year to date.

However, drinks volumes remain broadly stable at -0.1% year to date, reinforcing a wider trend emerging across the UK on trade where venues remain busy but drinking behaviour is becoming more measured.

Category performance also continues to diverge. Stout remains the strongest performing segment, currently growing +7.3% year to date, while world lager is up +5.2%, reflecting continued consumer demand for more distinctive and premium beer styles.

In contrast, more traditional beer segments remain under pressure, with core lager down -3.8%, craft beer down -3.7% and ale declining -2.2%.

Alison Jordan, CEO of The Oxford Partnership, said: “Across the UK hospitality sector, we are seeing a market that remains resilient but is clearly evolving. Venues are busy and consumers are spending longer in hospitality environments, but spending decisions are becoming more considered.

“For operators and suppliers alike, that means creating compelling reasons for consumers to visit, whether through food-led occasions, premium drinks choices or experiences that encourage people to stay longer.”

Regional performance also continues to vary across the country, with stronger drinks volume growth currently seen in the East of England, North West and East Midlands, while other regions remain softer.

New data from The Oxford Partnership also shows that the fourth weekend of the Guinness Six Nations generated 18.7 million pints of draught beer and cider across UK pubs, with the average pub pouring 571 pints over the match weekend.

Footfall increased +8.4% compared with the same rugby weekend last year, highlighting the continued importance of major sporting occasions in driving hospitality trade.

Source: The Oxford Partnership Market Watch February and March 2026