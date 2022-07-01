UK Nightclub Urges Businesses to Roll Out Menopause Policy

Share Tweet Share Email

The Night Owl, a Birmingham and London-based independent nightclub renowned for its soul and retro music, is urging businesses across the UK to join its pledge in tackling stigma and prejudice in the workplace surrounding the menopause.

Although there is no legal requirement to protect employees experiencing menopause symptoms*, The Night Owl is ensuring it provides an inclusive and supportive working environment for all staff members.

Patricia Colden, HR specialist from Burley Law who provides services for The Night Owl, said:

“The menopause is a natural part of every woman’s life. It isn’t always an easy transition and can be a significant issue in the workplace for those affected. Each symptom has the potential to affect an employee’s comfort and performance at work.

“We know that implementation of this policy is the right thing to do for The Night Owl’s current and future team members.”

While symptoms related to menopause vary greatly, they commonly include hot flushes, night sweats, anxiety, dizziness, fatigue, memory loss, depression, mood swings, panic attacks, insomnia, headaches, reduced concentration, and heavy periods.

Colden continues: “Without these types of policies in place, businesses risk losing valuable employees whose maturity and experience are key to their teams and departments. They must act now.”

The Night Owl opened its doors in 2015 and was the first-ever purpose-built Northern Soul and Motown club. It has venues in both Deritend, Birmingham and Finsbury Park, London.

External support and help for individuals and managers regarding the menopause can be found at Menopause Matters (www.menopausematters.co.uk).