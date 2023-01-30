UKHospitality Launches New Education Landscape Guide

Share Tweet Share Email

As the education system continues to evolve, the new Education Landscape Guide will help businesses understand what path they can take to further improve their recruitment, training and skills development.

The guide, created in partnership with the Strategic Development Network, showcases how investing in skills and talent at an education level can help businesses discover new talent, develop their existing team, create new partnerships and increase their work within the community.

The accompanying Index goes step-by-step through the different ways to get involved, outlining the level of commitment required and the benefits from participating.



UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“Investing in developing our own pipeline of talent has never been more important and this guide offers a wealth of information on how to do just that, in a way that works for your business.

“Whether it’s taking on an apprentice, offering workplace experiences through a local school or providing expert guidance to teachers, there are now so many ways to engage that benefit recruitment and staffing in the long-term. UKHospitality set out in its Workforce Strategy the need to make these sorts of initiatives and qualifications more widespread and it’s really encouraging that we now see so many businesses heavily engaged in skills and training.

“There aren’t many sectors that can rival hospitality’s career offering with the variety of roles available and the buzz it offers, along with the prospect of going from bar to board in a matter of years.”

The guide includes a few of the countless success stories from people working in the sector about how developing their skills and training has helped them progress. These include examples from Greene King, HIT Training, Marriott Hotels and Umbrella Training.



UKHospitality Skills Director Sandra Kelly said:

“The education landscape is ever-changing and it can be complex to navigate, for both students and employers. That does mean there are hundreds of entry points to get involved, particularly with the introduction of hospitality T-Levels this year.

“UKHospitality has worked very closely with the Strategic Development Network to produce this guide dedicated for hospitality and we’re excited to go even further in how we can help businesses develop their next generation of talent.”