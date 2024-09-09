UKHospitality Responds To London Assembly Inquiry Into The Night-Time Economy

Share Tweet Share Email

UKHospitality recently shared insight with the Economy, Culture and Skills Committee to encourage action to support London’s night-time economy

Kate Nicholls, Chief Executive of UKHospitality, said: “Hospitality and leisure businesses are central pillars of London’s late-night economy, with the hospitality sector being the city’s second largest employer with almost 600,000 employees – many of these working at night.

“Following the effects of the pandemic, the Mayor and Night Czar have taken positive action to help London’s late-night economy recover; however, the sector remains in a precarious position. Businesses are continuing to contend with higher costs, fiscal and regulatory roadblocks and a decline in consumer confidence, which all present significant barriers to growth.

“Licensing issues across certain London boroughs have held back the Mayor’s plans for a 24-hour London, with some of the capital’s most densely visited areas, such as Westminster, facing regressive policies that set stringent limits on late-night trading hours. This significantly curtails venues’ ability to match customer expectations compared to other UK and international cities.

“Late-night operators have also reported increased crime outside their venues, with some businesses making significant investments in security to protect employees and guests, both in and outside their venues, which has taken a toll on costs, as well as affecting customer confidence and staff safety.

“To help tackle these concerns, it’s crucial that the Greater London Authority prioritises aligning areas where restrictive operating environments exist with the shared vision for a 24-hour London, to help encourage the growth and development of London’s late-night industry. We also urge the GLA to enhance current work with police and businesses to address street crime in late-night hotspots, to protect London’s reputation as a first-class leisure destination.”