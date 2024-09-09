Warm End To August Lifts Drinks Sales Back Into Modest Growth

Share Tweet Share Email

On Premise drinks sales have edged back into year-on-year growth for just the second time in six weeks, CGA by NIQ’s latest Daily Drinks Tracker shows.

The exclusive sales monitor indicates a 1% increase in average sales in managed venues in the seven days to Saturday (31 August) compared to the same week in 2023, partly driven by good weather over the Bank Holiday weekend. Sales on Bank Holiday Monday (26 August) rose 1% year-on-year, and trading spiked by 10% on Friday (30 August), as sunshine brought people out to beer gardens and terraces. However, sales dipped by 2% the next day, despite the ongoing Premier League matches.

As is usually the case during warm weather, Long Alcoholic Drinks (LAD) categories felt the biggest benefit. Beer and cider sales rose by 4% and 5% respectively, but wine and soft drinks were both down by 1%. The spirits category continued a long run of negative numbers, finishing 6% behind the equivalent week last August.

“Although year-on-year growth of 1% may seem modest, but after a gloomy summer it does at least raise hopes of a stronger autumn,” says Jonathan Jones, CGA by NIQ’s managing director, UK and Ireland. “While many consumers clearly remain hesitant about their spending, a brighter September might help to release some of the pent-up demand for outside drinking. Nevertheless, real-terms growth in total sales is likely to stay challenging until consumers’ confidence picks up.”