UKHospitality Success as Prime Minister Confirms Registration Scheme to Tackle Short-Term Lets

Share Tweet Share Email

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak commits to delivering a new tourist accommodation scheme in Prime Minister’s Questions.

In response to a question by Conservative MP Nickie Aiken, the Prime Minister committed to delivering a new ‘Tourist Accommodation Scheme’ that will ensure short-term lets have to register with local authorities and will monitor their impact on local communities. He also confirmed the Government will consult on planning permissions for new short-term holiday lets in tourist hotspots.

UKHospitality has campaigned for years for the introduction of a registration scheme in England to cover short-term lets that brings them in line with the rest of the industry, in particular on tax and health and safety standards.

UKHospitality Chief Executive Kate Nicholls said:

“I’m very pleased to hear the Prime Minister commit to delivering a Tourist Accommodation Scheme that will include short-term lets and it is clear recognition that the Government has listened to the concerns raised by UKHospitality.

“The astronomical rise of short-term lets, through home-sharing platforms, meant that legislation and regulation was not able to catch-up quickly enough and these sites have been operating without the oversight or tax obligations as the wider accommodation sector.

“It’s essential that this registration scheme can be properly enforced and can help bring short-term lets up to the high standards of our hotels, which abide by strict fire safety, health and safety, and accessibility rules.

“A registration scheme that can deliver this not only levels the playing field across our accommodation outlets, but also delivers huge guarantees and benefits for the consumer too.

“It’s crucial that the entire sector is operating to the same standards, for the good of business, the economy and the customer, and we look forward to working with the Levelling Up Secretary on it.”