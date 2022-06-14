UKHospitality Welcomes Government Food Strategy

Share Tweet Share Email

The launch of the first ever Government Food Strategy whitepaper has been warmly received by trade body, UKHospitality, describing this tragedy as “timely and welcome”.

CEO, Kate Nicholls, said:

“With pressures on food supply chains mounting due to war in Ukraine, the publication of the Government’s Food Strategy White Paper today is both timely and welcome. It rightly recognises the importance of the entire food chain to UK communities and economy.

“It is particularly heartening to see the importance of sustainability highlighted in the report, as this is a key focus for the industry and aligns with UKHospitality’s wider sustainability drive. We will be responding in due course to the consultation on mandatory food waste reporting for larger businesses to ensure the regime is workable for hospitality operators.

“As a sector we already provide healthy options and a wide range of choice for our customers and will be engaging with the Government on proposed streamlining of targets and that information to consumers reflects current operational practice in the sector. Hospitality businesses serves food in many diverse and innovative ways, and any new targets or requirements need to reflect this. We will also be responding to the consultation on public sector food and catering policy, which is of particular importance to food service businesses.

“In addition, the report’s focus on food education in schools is something we particularly welcome. This is a powerful tool to help shift behaviours to healthier choices and will hopefully also act as a bridge to bring a new generation of workers into the hospitality business. We look forward to working alongside the Government and stakeholders via the Food and Drink Sector Council to achieve the mutual goals set out in the strategy.”

his strategy will help ensure we deliver our ambition for a prosperous agri-food sector, and that healthier and more sustainable diets can be achieved by all.

The announcement follows the government-commissioned independent review of the food system, the “National Food Strategy” led by Henry Dimbleby and builds on existing work across government and the actions already being taken forward by industry and other key actors.



The objectives for this strategy, the government says are to deliver:

• a prosperous agri-food and seafood sector that ensures a secure food supply in an unpredictable world and contributes to the levelling up agenda through good quality jobs around the country

• a sustainable, nature positive, affordable food system that provides choice and access to high quality products that support healthier and home-grown diets for all

• trade that provides export opportunities and consumer choice through imports, without compromising our regulatory standards for food, whether produced domestically or imported