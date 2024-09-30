UK’s Largest Independent Hotel Group Acquires Four New Properties

Share Post Share Email

The UK’s largest independent hotel group has announced the purchase of four properties to join its existing portfolio – further expanding its footprint and enhancing its reputation for delivering bespoke hospitality experiences.

Bespoke Hotels, a collection of over 70 independent hotels across the length of the British Isles, has announced the acquisition of four properties from the Coast & Country Hotel Collection – the Caledonian Hotel in Fort William, the Great Western Hotel in Oban, The Pitlochry Hydro Hotel, and the Marine Hotel in Llandudno.

Each hotel boasts a distinctive charm and prime location, strengthening Bespoke’s presence in key tourist destinations, from the highlands of Scotland to the Welsh coastline.

Haydn Fentum, Chairman of Bespoke Hotels, said: “I’m delighted to announce the acquisition of these four regional hotels, which represent a significant step forward in our growth strategy. These properties align perfectly with our vision of offering exceptional hospitality experiences across the UK. We are confident that our management and operations expertise will enhance the value of these assets and provide our guests with even more choices.”

“This acquisition follows the recent addition of several other management contracts for Bespoke Hotels, including The Green House Hotel in Bournemouth and Cwrt Bleddyn Hotel & Spa in Wales. These developments underline Bespoke Hotels’ commitment to growing a diverse and dynamic portfolio that caters to a wide range of guests.”