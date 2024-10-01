Fuller’s Raises £21,000 For Special Olympics Great Britain At Annual Charity Football Tournament

Share Post Share Email

Pubc company & brewer Fuller’s has raised a staggering £21,000 for its charity partner, Special Olympics Great Britain, at its annual unified football tournament.

For the fifth year, teams from across Fuller’s and its suppliers came together for the charity football tournament. This year’s tournament saw 32 teams competing in six-a-side matches in unified teams – meaning each team was joined by a Special Olympics GB athlete, with intellectual disabilities. The athletes that joined Fuller’s and friends were from Ascot United Warriors and Special Olympics Essex football clubs.

Oliver Rosevear, Fuller’s Sustainability Director, said:

“This year’s football tournament was bigger than ever – having grown from 24 teams last year to 32 teams this year. Not only does the day raise money for a fantastic cause but it helps our teams build relationships with Special Olympics GB and its incredible athletes. The annual tournament has also led to the creation of our recently launched Guide to Inclusive Recruitment.

“A big thanks to all those who took part on the pitch – both playing and refereeing, and the team who helped the day run smoothly. Well done to team Cabbage Patch who won this year’s tournament.”

Laura Baxter MBE, CEO of Special Olympics GB, said:

“Fuller’s unified football tournament is one of the few events of its kind in the country – which brings together people with and without intellectual disabilities to play on the same teams.

“Every year, it’s fantastic to see the friendships formed between athletes, volunteers, family members, SOGB staff and Fuller’s team members. A number of our athletes have played in the tournament several times and look forward to it every year. A big thank you to everyone at Fuller’s for helping to host this special event and drive inclusion at every opportunity.”

Special Olympics GB uses the power of sport to transform the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, providing regular training and competitions. Operating in England, Scotland and Wales, the charity has more than 6,600 athletes benefitting from opportunities in 27 different sports, which are delivered by a devoted team of 3,800 volunteers.