Wales to Host Heat of Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef Competition

Wales is to have its own heat of the Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef of UK and Ireland for the first time next month.

The heat will be held on February 22 at the Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC) organised by the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW) at Grwp Llandrillo Menai’s campus in Rhos-on-Sea.

The international competition, which is being held for the fifth time, is for young chefs aged 17-23 who can inject personality, passion and creativity into their own vibrant and exciting risotto dish. Entries must be received by January 31 at https://www.culinaryassociation.wales/competitions.

The Wales heat winner will qualify for the Grand Final at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the April 4, where the finalists will compete for an exciting prize.

The overall winner will travel to Italy for a three day stage with Fabio Pisani, Alessandro Negrini and their team at the two Michelin starred Il Luogo di Aimo e Nadia in Milan, famous for its contemporary Italian cuisine.

The winner will also be taken on a tour of the Riso Gallo Rice Mill in Italy and will learn about a selection of excellent rice, cresses and oils from Riso Gallo, Filippo Berio and Koppert Cress.

Jacky Moss, who runs the Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef competition, said she was delighted that Welsh and Irish heats were being held for the first time. Previously, young chefs from Wales had travelled to compete in the Midlands heat.

“We are looking forward to holding the heat at the Wales International Culinary Championships for the first time which guarantees that Wales will have a chef in the grand final,” she said.

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, CAW president, said he was delighted to host the competition’s Wales at the WICC. “The Welsh International Culinary Championships is the perfect place for all these culinary competitions in Wales to come together in one place,” he added.

“After the challenges of the past two years, we are looking forward to putting on a fantastic event to showcase the rich talent and skills within our hospitality industry.”

The WICC, which run from February 22-24, will feature competitions for chefs and front of house staff to suit every level of experience, including the National and Junior Chef of Wales contests and Major International Challenge. Entries for all competitions must be received by January 31, 2022.