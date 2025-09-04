Warner Hotels Announces Multi-million Investment at Thoresby Hall

Share Post Share Email

Warner Hotels has today announced a £15.5 million investment in Thoresby Hall, Nottinghamshire, as part of its ambitious transformation strategy.

As the third hotel to be refurbished into a ‘Reserve, by Warner Hotels’ property, Thoresby Hall is set to become a flagship destination. Reserve, by Warner offers indulgent breaks designed for relaxation, exploration, and opportunities for guests to recharge and discover new experiences.

The project will deliver a premium wellness retreat within the restored historic estate, alongside 221 refurbished rooms, newly added accommodation, and 51 upgraded patios, underscoring Warner Hotels’ commitment to driving growth across its nationwide collection.

The investment at Thoresby Hall will also reconfigure modern wings to encourage exploration and social interaction, complemented by elevated dining experiences at the Brasseries and Market Kitchen, a revamped Live Lounge Bar and the introduction of pop-up and seasonal refreshment stations.

Since 2021, Warner Hotels has advanced a comprehensive transformation programme, investing nearly £120 million in renovating and refurbishing country and coastal hideaways. Landmark projects have included the £45 million restoration of Studley Castle, the £47 million refurbishment of Heythrop Park, further multi-million-pound upgrades at The Runnymede on Thames and the strategic acquisitions of Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club and The Forest of Arden Country Club.

Paul Pomroy, CEO of Warner Hotels, said: “Thoresby Hall represents the next step in our transformation strategy, by taking an estate steeped in history and reimagining it as a flagship Reserve by Warner Hotels destination for today’s holidaymakers. Industry data shows that demand for UK short breaks and experiences remains strong, with nearly four in five adults planning an overnight stay in the year ahead*. This is reflected in the strong year-round occupancy we are seeing across the Warner portfolio.”

“This investment builds on the progress we’ve made across the portfolio and underlines our confidence in the strength of UK leisure. With our strong backing from Blackstone, we’re proud to be setting new standards as a market leader and continuing to grow our nationwide collection.”