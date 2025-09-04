July’s Delivery Sales Surge, But Takeaway Trends Remain Steady

Share Post Share Email

Britain’s top restaurant groups experienced strong growth in at-home dining in July 2025, with total delivery and takeaway sales increasing by 13.5% year on year, CGA by NIQ’s latest Hospitality at Home Tracker reveals.

This represents a sharp uplift compared to previous months of flat or marginal growth. The boost is supported by robust delivery performance, which saw sales climb by 15.8%, alongside a 9.5% increase in combined total order numbers, indicating improved frequency and consumer confidence in the delivery market.

Takeaway and click-and-collect sales also improved, albeit more modestly, with an 8.4% total year-on-year monthly takeaway sales growth.

Overall, the at-home market in July reflects a return to form for delivery after a muted summer so far, due to mixed weather and ongoing uncertain consumer confidence.

Total order volume for delivery exceeded 2.95 million, with takeaway orders just shy of 2.32 million. This data demonstrates a healthy appetite across both formats, but a noticeable preference for delivery-led convenience, as operators tap into sporting and cultural events and summer’s feel-good factor, bringing the party to consumers who choose to stay at home to celebrate and socialise.

Karl Chessell, director – hospitality operators and food, EMEA at CGA by NIQ, said: “July’s delivery-led growth is welcome news. The opportunity now is to build on delivery’s strong channel momentum, with value, consistency, and experience-led innovation. The right partnership marketing, promotional alignment, digital engagement and fulfilment capabilities are key for optimising this growth potential, even as broader consumer confidence wavers.”