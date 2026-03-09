WBPA Launches Manifesto to Call For Support for Brewers and Pubs as Scale of Welsh Pub Closures Revealed

Share Post Share Email

The Welsh Beer and Pub Association has called on Welsh MSs and policymakers to support Welsh brewers and pubs ahead of a critical Senedd election year.

Launching their Manifesto from Cardiff, the WBPA said this support is more important than ever given the scale of closures Wales has suffered and the knock-on effects these closures have on jobs and communities.

Between the end of 2020 and the end of 2025, 196 pubs in Wales closed, with 30 pubs closing last year, up from 18 closures in 2024. The loss of nearly 200 pub equates to approximately 2,940 jobs.

Without support, more pubs in Wales will close, the WBPA warned, as pubs in Wales have been continuously disadvantaged compared with their English counterparts. Even with matching 15% relief announced in 2026, a Welsh pub with the same value as in England will pay much more.

Launching the manifesto at a drop-in from The Mount Stuart JD Wetherspoon pub in Cardiff, Emma McClarkin, CEO of the WBPA, said: “Our pubs and brewers are national treasures. Welsh brewing has a rich heritage dating back hundreds of years and our pubs keep all of us connected across our towns, villages, and cities.

“However, they have not been celebrated as much as they should, and that is a terrible, missed opportunity.

“How wonderful it would be if our Welsh parliamentarians righted this wrong and chose to back this sector, which is fundamental for our culture, jobs, and economy. We hope they use this manifesto, which is a blueprint for the success of Welsh pubs and brewers, to act and champion this fantastic industry. Iechyd da!”

The speakers were joined by members of the Senedd who were able to hear first-hand about the challenges the sector is facing and the support from the Senedd it needs to thrive.

The WBPA has already issued an urgent call for the business rates burden to permanently addressed by expanding the planned lower multiplier for retail properties to include pubs. By excluding pubs from the proposed scheme, the Welsh government is missing an opportunity to rebalance a deeply unfair system, the leading trade body said. Across the UK, pubs account for 0.4% of total turnover but pay 2.1% of the business rates bill.

Alongside this, the manifesto is calling for the Welsh Government to:

• Support both Wales’ economic growth goals and the mental health and social wellbeing of its communities by acknowledging the central role of pubs and ensure any government strategies include them as key delivery partners.

• Continue to work with industry to deliver a workable Deposit Return Scheme which is aligned with other schemes across GB and establish pathways for sustainable packaging circularity, while minimising business and consumer disruption.

• Ensure that the Welsh pub and brewing trade can continue to support tourism in Wales by involving business in the distribution of tourism levy funds.

• Support the growth and availability of Low and No alcohol products, promoting their benefits as game-changing tools in moderating consumption.