St Austell Brewery Celebrates The Women Driving Its Future – 175 Years After Trailblazer Hester Parnell Helped Shape Its Past

As St Austell Brewery celebrates its 175th anniversary, the business is honouring the women who continue to drive it forward today, building on a legacy that began more than a century ago with Hester Parnell, the daughter of the brewery’s founder, Walter Hicks.

In 1911, when the suffragette movement was making headlines and at a time when women were rarely seen in leadership roles, Hester stepped in to run the brewery following her brother Walter’s untimely death. Under her guidance, the company grew rapidly; brewing output almost doubled, and 72 pubs were acquired across the South West during Hester’s tenure (until 1939). Her leadership laid the foundations for the brewery to thrive and deepen its roots across the region, becoming one of the most trusted brewers, hospitality and drinks wholesale businesses of today.

As International Women’s Day is marked this week, St Austell Brewery is reflecting on both this remarkable legacy and the role women continue to play across the business today. IWD provides an important moment to recognise progress made, celebrate the contribution of women at every level of the organisation, and reaffirm the brewery’s commitment to creating inclusive workplaces where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

More than 100 years later, women remain at the heart of the brewery’s success. Across brewing, pubs, wholesale and leadership teams, females continue to shape the business and drive its future forward. Today, a key focus for the business across its two breweries, six distribution centres and 165 managed and leased and tenanted pubs is ensuring every workplace is a thriving, inclusive and welcoming environment where people of all genders, identities, backgrounds and abilities can flourish.

Below, meet just some of the women working at St Austell Brewery today who have shared what they love about their role in hospitality.

Holly Andrews – Brewing Laboratory Technician

I started as the first Lab Technician apprentice four years ago. Now qualified, I’m working towards becoming a Senior Lab Technician, with ambitions to specialise in microbiology.

The lab in the heart of the brewery in Cornwall acts as a hub for the production area, so I get to work closely with colleagues across our headquarters. I love the opportunities to learn and develop. Knowing that our beer drinkers are enjoying products that have been meticulously tested for quality is incredibly rewarding.

Abi Dymond – Class 1 HGV Driver

I joined St Austell Brewery three years ago after passing my Class 1 licence, which allowed me to drive articulated lorries. I’ve gained so much experience here, from becoming forklift-qualified to delivering across the South West – from our depots and other breweries to supermarket hubs and even the Isles of Scilly docks.

You meet so many different people and see so many parts of the business. It’s always interesting.

Kate Price – People Director

I’ve been in the business three years in May and since joining, I’ve been enormously proud of how we continue to draw inspiration from Hester’s legacy; we remain committed to supporting women to develop, progress and become our leaders of tomorrow. Our 175th milestone is a great moment to reflect on our heritage but also to reaffirm our ambition to create workplaces where everyone feels included, respected and safe. Hospitality is a brilliant industry and I feel privileged to be leading our ambition – along with the Executive team – to become the South West’s leading employer.

Charlotte Olver – Events & Marketing Coordinator

I started in the Customer Experience Centre before joining the Sales Support team. After having children, I moved to part-time hours but always enjoyed helping at events such as our trade shows and the Celtic Beer Festival. That experience encouraged me to apply for the Events & Marketing Coordinator role, which I started last week.

I love the variety, the travel, and working with people. Hospitality has always been a passion of mine, creating memorable moments for guests is what it’s all about.

Natasha Milne – Property Director

I’ve worked in property teams within pub companies since I was 18, and I’ve been with St Austell Brewery for five and a half years, receiving two promotions along the way.

I love working with brilliant people to enhance our stunning pub estate while respecting each building’s heritage. We’re custodians of these sites and sharing them with our communities and visitors is a privilege. Guests experience the results of our work first-hand, supported by our amazing teams across our pubs.

Su Stafford – Trade Quality Manager

I studied Tourism Management at university and worked as a holiday rep before returning to the UK. I ran Wadworth Brewery’s Visitor Centre, where my passion for beer intensified, before progressing into trade quality.

I joined St Austell Brewery in 2021 as Trade Quality Manager, helping publicans maintain their cellars and serve the best pint possible. I love training new licensees and seeing them grow in confidence. Knowing you’re helping people deliver great beer – and great experiences – is incredibly fulfilling.

Amy Walters – Head of Pub Marketing and Guest Experience

I’ve been with the business for five years, progressing from Customer Experience Executive to Head of Pub Marketing and Guest Experience. Bringing guest experience and marketing together means we can improve every aspect for our pub guests, from digital channels to in pub moments.

I love working with our incredible teams across the estate. Seeing the impact our pubs have on guests – and reading positive feedback – reminds me why hospitality matters so much to communities.

Lisa Barry – General Manager, Rose & Crown, Yealmpton

I started my career in 2001 as a Graduate Restaurant Manager Trainee and became a General Manager at 24. Over 26 years, I’ve built a career I love while raising my family, and I hope I can inspire my daughters to find confidence in themselves too.

Since joining St Austell Brewery three years ago, I’ve been able to thrive while being my authentic self. I love every aspect of my role – nurturing talent, supporting the community, running a welcoming pub, and championing local food and drink.