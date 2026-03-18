Social Pub and Kitchen Rolls Out Major Menu Refresh Across 62 Sites

Share Post Share Email

Stonegate Group’s Social Pub and Kitchen has launched a major menu refresh across its 62 venues, introducing smash burgers, new weekly offers and healthier food options as the brand evolves its food and drink offering in line with changing consumer trends.

Supporting the rollout, Stonegate Group has invested £50,000 in new kitchen equipment across the estate, enabling chefs to introduce smash burgers to menus throughout the brand’s pubs and further enhance food quality and speed of service.

Arguably the burger of the 2020s, smash burgers have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, becoming a viral sensation across TikTok and Instagram Reels. Their striking appearance makes them ideal for social media, while their juicy flavour and crumbly texture deliver the rich, indulgent taste guests are seeking.

The new equipment allows chefs to achieve the perfect ‘Maillard reaction’ – the chemical reaction between amino acids and reducing sugars that occurs when food is cooked at high temperatures – creating the signature deep flavour and caramelised crust that smash burgers are known for.

To support the rollout, Stonegate has also invested in training its teams across all Social Pub and Kitchen sites to ensure staff are fully equipped to use the new equipment and consistently deliver the new menu items.

Paul Fitzpatrick, Head of Food Development at Social Pub and Kitchen, said: “We are constantly reviewing and evolving our menus to ensure we’re keeping pace with the latest trends shaping the hospitality sector and meeting the expectations of our guests.

“Smash burgers have become one of the defining food trends of recent years, driven by both social media and consumer demand for bold, flavour-led dishes. By investing in new kitchen equipment and training our teams across the estate, we’re giving our chefs the tools and skills they need to consistently deliver high-quality dishes while continuing to innovate across the menu.”

Stephen Cooper, Head of Marketing at Social Pub and Kitchen, added: “In such a competitive market, it’s vital that we continue to innovate across our food and drink offering while delivering great value and memorable experiences for our guests.

“Our latest menu refresh reflects that approach, combining on-trend dishes like smash burgers with new drinks options, refreshed bottomless brunch packages and experience-led weekly offers. We are always looking at how we can evolve our menus, drinks range and promotional calendar to ensure Social Pub and Kitchen remains an exciting and relevant destination for our guests.”