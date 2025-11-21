Burger Shop Worcester Wins ‘Best Independent Burger’ at Prestigious National Awards

Share Post Share Email

The team at Burger Shop Worcester is celebrating after winning ‘Best Burger From An Independent Chain’ at the inaugural British Burger Awards, where they were also ‘Recognised for Excellence’ for ‘Best Burger – People’s Choice’ (won by Burger Drop).

The prestigious awards, which took place alongside the 9th Food Awards England at the Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on November 17th, recognise the very best burger joints, chefs, and brands across the UK – from gourmet masterpieces to takeaway favourites.

Other big winners on the night included Libertine Burgers (Rugby); B.U.N (Manchester); and Big Juicy Burgers (Aylesbury).

Other Midlands burger “joints” who were named runners-up (Outstanding Achievement or Recognised for Excellence) included Beefy Boys (Shrewsbury), Grill Box (Halesowen), and Holee Cow (Cheltenham).

Dorian Kirk, co-founder of Burger Shop, said: “Winning any national award for our burgers is fantastic, but to get one that recognises independents makes this extra special. Burger Shop Worcester celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2026, and we have some exciting plans in the new year which we can’t wait to share.”