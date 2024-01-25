Wetherspoon Oldest Pub Up for Sale

Share Tweet Share Email

Phtoto Credit to Ewan Munro – https://www.flickr.com/photos/55935853@N00/2585479142/in/photostream/

A popular London Wetherspoon pub the Rochester Castle in Stoke Newington High Street is set to go up for sale.

The pub, which is the oldest standing of the chain’s pubs, became a Wetherspoons in 1982, three years after the company was founded by Sir Tim Martin.

The decision to put the pub up for sale comes a year after the chain said it would seek potential buyers for 39 of its sites across the country.

Wetherspoon has confirmed the move and said the pub would continue to trade “as normal” until the sale.

A petition has been launched by the pub’s regulars, and states: “This is the OLDEST Wetherspoons in existence, having been a music venue hosting the likes of Ian Dury and Blockheads and Gary Numan prior to this. However, you may have noticed it is unlike any other Wetherspoons, with a friendly atmosphere where people are always happy to chat. It is very much ‘a local’.

It would be a devastating loss to the community and the many different walks of life that have passed through its doors over the years and continue to do so. People of all ages rely on this as an inexpensive meeting place, somewhere to stay warm, less lonely and meet new people. This really can’t be replicated in any other pub in the area.

The petition has already gathered more than 430 signatures as of Thursday January 25.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “We understand that staff and customers will be disappointed with the decision however Wetherspoon does, on occasion, sell some of its pubs and this is the case here.”