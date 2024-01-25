Rutland Hotel Partners With Local Leprosy Charity To Host Special Cake Sale On World Leprosy Day

Share Tweet Share Email

Staff at a Rutland hotel are choosing to raise vital funds for a local leprosy charity through a special national cake sale, called the ‘Big Tea Party’, on World Leprosy Day (January 28th) – with all donations going towards global efforts to eradicate the disease.

Rutland Hall Hotel, next to Rutland Water, will be hosting its own Big Tea Party on Monday, January 29th and Tuesday, January 30th in an effort to raise funds for the Leprosy Mission in Peterborough.

Guests and members of the local community are invited to visit the resort’s Blossoms restaurant and indulge in the delicious array of homemade cakes crafted by the resort hotel’s dessert chef, Claire Smallman. The cake selection will be available for two days only, so it’s an opportunity not to be missed.

Molly Tomlin, Sales & Marketing Executive at Rutland Hall Hotel, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Leprosy Mission in their incredible fight to end the transmission of the disease globally. It is really inspiring to hear about the work they carry out across 28 countries; supporting people living with leprosy and working towards a world free of this preventable disease.”

Leprosy Mission is a global Christian organisation leading the fight against leprosy. They seek to bring about transformation, breaking the chains of leprosy and empowering people to attain healing, dignity and life in all its fullness. The charitable endeavour aligns with Rutland Hall’s commitment to making a positive impact on global health issues.