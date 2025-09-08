Wetherspoon Raises £25 Million For Chosen Charity

Share Post Share Email

Wetherspoon’s customers and staff have raised £25 million to support children and young people with cancer and their families.

The company has been supporting Young Lives vs Cancer since 2002.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said:

“We are immensely proud of our association with Young Lives vs Cancer.

“Our staff and customers have gone above and beyond in their fundraising efforts, and the result is a fantastic £25 million raised since 2002.

“We look forward to further fundraising milestones.”

Young Lives vs Cancer’s chief executive, Rachel Kirby-Rider added:

“Wetherspoon’s staff and customers are true fundraising superheroes.

“We are grateful for everything they’ve done and continue to do.”

From the moment of diagnosis, Young Lives vs Cancer’s specialist social workers provide day-to-day support for each child, young person and family.

The charity provides free accommodation close to hospitals, where families can stay together during treatment, together with grants to help families to navigate the costs of cancer.”