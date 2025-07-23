Wetherspoons Reports Strong Sales Growth Despite Industry Headwinds

Share Post Share Email

JD Wetherspoon has delivered solid trading performance in the face of significant cost pressures, with like-for-like sales climbing 5.1% in the 12 weeks to 20 July 2025, according to the pub giant’s latest pre-close trading update.

The Watford-based operator, which runs 794 pubs across the UK, maintained consistent growth throughout the year, with year-to-date like-for-like sales also up 5.1% compared to the previous year. The company is set to release its preliminary results on 3 October 2025.

Wetherspoons’ strategic estate management saw the company open three new pubs while disposing of nine properties during the year. The group has also expanded its franchise model, with five new franchised outlets opening to bring the total to eight franchised sites.

In a significant move to secure property control, the company acquired eight freehold reversions—properties where Wetherspoons was previously a tenant—at a total investment of £19 million during the year-to-date period.

The pub chain demonstrated confidence in its financial position by purchasing 10,579,081 of its own shares for cancellation at an average price of £6.26 per share. Management anticipates year-end net debt of approximately £720 million, with healthy headroom of around £220 million under existing facilities.

Chairman Tim Martin acknowledged the challenging operating environment facing the hospitality sector, noting that profits are expected to meet market expectations despite “high tax and labour increases for the hospitality industry, which have been widely reported.”

Looking ahead, Martin outlined ambitious expansion plans for the next financial year, targeting approximately 15 new managed pubs alongside a similar number of franchised outlets. The company is also investing in operational improvements, including upgraded staff facilities, branded glassware storage systems, and enhanced garden areas.

Martin highlighted the recovery across key trading categories, with sales volumes now surpassing pre-pandemic levels after a prolonged period of sluggish performance.

Wine has emerged as a standout performer, with Martin noting that “Villa Maria from New Zealand and Prosecco from Italy both shooting the lights out.” The spirits category has shown recent improvement, with whisky volumes significantly exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

Draught beer performance remains robust, with Guinness leading the charge as the “standout performer” in the category.

The food operation has shown remarkable recovery, particularly in previously struggling categories. Breakfast service, which Martin described as “terribly slow post-pandemic,” has “recovered its lustre and are now well ahead” of previous performance levels.

Chicken dishes have delivered exceptional growth, with Martin reporting a “clucking good performance” and volumes running approximately 50% above pre-pandemic levels in recent weeks.

Commenting on JD Wetherspoon’s trading update, Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said:

“JD Wetherspoon is proving it still has pulling power, with a solid 5% sales growth and a strong performance in food and drink volumes. Indeed, the good weather has also helped the iconic pub chain return to pre-pandemic trading levels which shows how the brand is reconnecting with customers.”

“Profits may be weather-assisted, but investment in new pubs, staff facilities, and freehold sites points to a business that remains confident in its future and one that is gearing up for long-term growth and sees that there is room for expansion in the pub trade — not just survival in a very tricky environment.”

“With estimates that many pubs are at risk of being lost this year, Wetherspoon’s scale and financial discipline will insulate it from the pressures that are pushing independent operators to close their doors. As such, we may be heading towards a world where pubs have to deliver a strong gastro, unique after-work captive audience offering or become a well-run giant like Spoons.”