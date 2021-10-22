What Do You Want for Next Week’s Budget?

Share Tweet Share Email

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will next week (October 27) deliver an autumn budget as well as set out departmental budgets as part of a Whitehall spending review.

In July 2020, the chancellor reduced VAT for the hospitality and tourism sectors from 20% to 5% as part of attempts to boost the UK’s economic recovery after the first coronavirus lockdown.

The Chancellor later extended the reduced rate until 30 September this year, with an interim 12.5% rate set to remain in place until 31 March next year, and is under mounting pressure from the hospitality and licensed on trade and members of his own party to keep a permanently reduced rate of VAT for the UK’s hospitality and tourism industry.

There are also calls for the government to honour its manifesto pledge and reform alcohol duty, as well as reform business rates.

CLH News is asking our readers what action you would like to see the Chancellor take and what measures you think would be the most favourable to your business?