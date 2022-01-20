Who Ate All the Pies? National Pie Day January 23rd!

Share Tweet Share Email

Steak and Kidney pie has been named the UK’s most popular savoury pie according to new national research.

Analysts from Foodhub researched orders placed via the app and website to determine the nation’s pie eating habits ahead of National Pie Day (January 23rd).

Steak and Kidney was the most popular savoury pie ordered throughout 2021, accounting for 11.3% of overall pie orders. This was followed narrowly behind by the classic Chicken and Mushroom with 11.2% and Steak rounding off the top three (9%).

However, whilst Steak and Kidney was king of the savoury pies, the UK’s sweet tooth meant it was the humble Apple Pie, which was named the nation’s most popular sweet treat overall, accounting for 9.6% of orders placed via Foodhub.

This was followed closely behind by Banoffee Pie, whilst an American original Tennessee Toffee Pie landed the third spot.

Whilst the sweet pie top three shows no change when compared to order data from last year, it appears Steak and Kidney has caused an upset in the savoury section, as Chicken and Mushroom has been knocked down from its previous pole position as the country’s most popular pie.

Ardian Mula, Foodhub spokesperson said: “A savoury pie is such a classic British cuisine, so it comes as no surprise to see Steak and Kidney take the top spot. This shows an interesting consumer change, following on from last year’s study, as Chicken and Mushroom have been knocked down to second.

“We’re already looking forward to seeing how the nation’s tastebuds change in 2022 and what pie comes out on top next year! We were surprised to see that a vegetarian option didn’t make the top five, as Cheese or Cheese and Onion are usually a classic choice not just amongst plant-eaters, but meat-eaters too.

“However, it came as no surprise to see Apple Pie take the sweet treats top spot, as it’s an all-time favourite. Here at Foodhub we offer a wide range of cuisines so whether you fancy a pie smothered in gravy or served with ice cream, we can tackle anyone’s cravings.”

BRITAINS TOP 5 SAVOURY PIES ORDERED THROUGH FOODHUB

Steak and Kidney (11.3%) Chicken and Mushroom (11.2%) Steak (9%) Beef and Onion (8.5%) Meat and Potato (2.8%)

BRITAIN’S TOP 5 SWEET PIES ORDERED THROUGH FOODHUB