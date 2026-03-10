Wolverhampton Community Pub Reopens Following Transformational Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Silver Spur, located in Glent Worth Gardens in Wolverhampton, officially reopened on Thursday 5th March following a transformational investment of more than £274,632. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Inside, the pub was completely transformed to include brand new flooring, fixtures and fittings, throughout as well as four flat screen televisions – to breathe a fresh lease of life into The Silver Spur. In addition, the pub has been revamped to include a brand-new main bar and snug area along with two brand-new pool tables and two dart boards.

Outside, The Silver Spur hosts brand-new lighting and signage to greet customers as well as a refurbished garden seating 130 people. There is one undercover and one open seating area outside.

The pub officially reopened to the community on Thursday 5th March. To celebrate, the pub hosted a live singer called Mike and the Floorfillers who played from 8pm onwards on Thursday evening, with live music also carried across the rest of the weekend.

Paul Walding, Operator of The Silver Spur, said: “I am thrilled to be taking over The Silver Spur and the reopening night was a great success! The pub looks terrific, and I can’t thank Proper Pubs and the team enough for all the support they’ve given.”

On top of the fantastic drinks selection, the operator hosts a busy schedule of entertainment for customers to enjoy including a DJ karaoke every Friday from 8-11pm, a live singer every Saturday performing from 9-11pm and a live singer performing from 5-7pm on a Sunday. Paul is also hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank as well as raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed. Going forward, he also hopes to run charity events to fundraise for local causes.

Matt Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: ” “It’s a pleasure to have Paul at the helm of The Silver Spur and we are delighted that the opening night was a great success! On behalf of myself and the Proper Pubs team, we’d like to thank Paul for all his hard work and we wish him the very best for the future!”