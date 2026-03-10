Greene King and Ministry of Justice Host Career Events in Female Prisons for International Women’s Day

Photo: Greene King

Greene King has partnered with New Futures Network and the Ministry of Justice to host a series of dedicated career events at female prisons across the country this March to mark International Women’s Day.

Members of Greene King’s senior leadership team, including Chief Operating Officer, Clair Preston-Beer, Managing Director of Destination Brands, Jodie Tate and Managing Director of Greene King pubs, Zoe Bowley hosted events held at HMP Drake Hall in Stafford and HMP Downview in Surrey on Thursday, 5 March.

Further events are scheduled at HMP Styal, HMP Bronzefield, HMP Peterborough and HMP East Sutton Park later in March.

The two-hour sessions provide female prisoners with the opportunity to learn about the career opportunities and support available to them through Greene King’s Releasing Potential programme, inspiring women to build a career in hospitality after leaving prison.

Greene King’s Releasing Potential programme was launched in 2019 to support prison leavers across the UK. The programme has engaged with more than 80 prisons across the UK, launched four prison training academies and supported over 350 individuals – 19% of whom are women – into sustainable employment with Greene King to date.

Working closely with organisations such as the New Futures Network, Only A Pavement Away, Novus and People Plus, the programme provides access to diverse talent pools and tailored support for both employers and candidates during the hiring process and beyond.

Clair, Jodie and Zoe were joined by Kat Harper, Greene King’s Director of Sustainability, and Andrea Greenwood, Greene King pubs Regional Manager, who shared stories of their own personal career journeys and the long-term opportunities that a meaningful career in hospitality can offer, as well as details on the support, training and development opportunities available both pre and post recruitment.

Clair Preston Beer, Chief Operating Officer at Greene King, said: “International Women’s Day is a moment for us to champion the potential of women everywhere, regardless of their background.

“Through our Releasing Potential programme and events such as these, we are committed to ensuring prison leavers have equal access to skills and training they need to build long-term careers in hospitality.”

Minister for Probation, Prisons and Reducing Reoffending, James Timpson, added: “Giving offenders the skills to secure stable work doesn’t just turn lives around – it helps cut crime.

“Businesses like Greene King are paving the way, offering real long-term jobs and recognising the talent and determination these women bring. It’s a win-win: stronger businesses and safer streets.”