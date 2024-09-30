YOTEL To Open New Hotel In Belfast City Centre

Share Post Share Email

YOTEL has announced plans to expand its portfolio in the UK and Europe with the opening of YOTEL Belfast. Slated to open in late 2026, the new-build hotel will be situated in the historic Shaftesbury Square in central Belfast, just minutes’ walk from some of the city’s most popular attractions, including Queen’s University and the Botanic Gardens.

Rohan Thakkar, Chief Development Officer at YOTEL, comments: “We are delighted to bring YOTEL to Belfast, a city that shares our unwavering passion for innovation and creativity. YOTEL Belfast marks an exciting step forward in our global franchise strategy and strengthens our portfolio as the 35th signed hotel, bringing our total key count to nearly 8,000. We are thrilled to partner with Andras Hotels, one of the leading and largest operators in the region.”

In addition, YOTEL Belfast will also be home to a dynamic food and beverage concept, a 24/7 fitness centre and a meeting room. The public spaces will be designed in collaboration with local interior designers and architects to reflect the unique character of the Northern Irish capital and create a welcoming space for both hotel guests and the local community to socialise, work, and relax.

Rajesh Rana, Director of Andras Hotels, comments: “We are excited to be bringing forward this project on a landmark site in the city. The investment of £17 million will provide a modern accommodation option for global travellers and create high quality jobs for the community, establishing the hotel as a major asset to the growing tourism market in Belfast.”

He continues: “The development will play an important role in transforming Shaftesbury Square, providing physical regeneration and bringing visitors to this important area. Our architects have done a wonderful job of designing a building that is modern but sits comfortably with the local context. We are now embarking on the planning process and consulting with community groups before beginning development in 2025.”