Wigan Community Pub Set To Reopen Following Transformational £220,000 Refurbishment

The Running Horses, a family friendly community pub on St James Road in Wigan, is reopening on Friday 19th September following an incredible combined investment of more than £220,000 from Admiral Taverns and passionate licensee, Patricia Nodwell.

The investment will enable the licensee to give the pub a fresh new lease of life and enhance the overall offering to ensure it can remain at the heart of the community for years to come. To celebrate the reopening, the pub will be hosting a live performance from local artist, Andy Crawford, at 8:30pm on Saturday night.

Patricia has been at the helm of The Running Horses for nearly two years and boasts almost a decade of experience within the hospitality sector. Having spent the last 24 years living in Wigan, the licensee brings both comprehensive knowledge and expertise to the pub, alongside a deep understanding and unique passion for the local community.

Patricia Nodwell, Licensee at the Running Horses, commented:

“I’m thrilled to be reopening the Running Horses following this fantastic investment. I have loved every second of my time here at the pub and it feels incredibly special to be leading it into this exciting new chapter. I can’t wait to welcome customers, both old and new, back to the pub to show off its brand-new look and everything that it has to offer.

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the fantastic community for all the support over the last couple of years and of course the team at Admiral Taverns for helping me to bring my vision for the Running Horses to life. I look forward to making everyone proud!”

The pub is owned by Admiral Taverns with 1,400 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Ashleigh Kirk, Business Development Manager at Admiral Taverns, added:

“I want to acknowledge and thank Patricia for the passion, energy and commitment she has brought to the Running Horses over the last two years. Her tireless hard work and dedication to the pub have enabled her to create a thriving community pillar that will be enjoyed by all for many years to come.

On behalf of myself and everyone at Admiral Taverns, I wish Patricia and her team at the Running Horses all the very best for the future.”