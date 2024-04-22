Craft Guild of Chefs Announces Mark Reynolds as Chairman

Share Tweet Share Email

Mark Reynolds to succeed Matt Owens, who ends three-and-a-half-year tenure as Chairman of The Craft Guild of Chefs.

The UK’s leading chef’s organisation the Craft Guild of Chefs has named Mark Reynolds as their new chairman along with new Vice Chair Peter Joyner.

Mark is a long-standing member of the Craft Guild of Chefs and held the position of Vice Chairman for three years from April 2021 to present. He is Regional Executive Chef for contract caterer Levy UK & Ireland and has spent more than six years as Executive Head Chef of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Prior to this he was Executive Head Chef of Hospitality at Wembley Stadium and Head Chef at Arsenal F.C. He is also a committee member, judge and mentor for the Springboard Charity and Springboard UK, which seeks to support young people into employment in the hospitality sector.

With 30 years’ experience he is a trail blazer for good mental health in the industry and is a qualified Mental Health First Aider.

The Craft Guild of Chefs AGM, which was held on Sunday 21st April also confirmed Peter Joyner as new vice chairman.

Commenting on the appointments, Craft Guild of Chefs CEO Andrew Green said, “We are delighted to appoint Mark and Peter to chair and vice chair respectively, and to confirm the 2024 committee members. Whilst we continue to face strong challenges in the hospitality industry, we are confident that Mark and Peter’s skills and expertise will help us face and overcome them.”

“I would like to sincerely thank Matt Owens for his recent chairmanship. His leadership and guidance in tenure were invaluable.

Mark Reynolds adds: “I’m thrilled and honoured to be the new Chairman of the Craft Guild of Chefs. The organisation offers chefs a fantastic opportunity to network, improve and gain national recognition through its impressive range of world-class competitions and programmes. I can’t wait to get started and continue the work of previous chairman Matt Owens. I am very lucky to be supported in the role by the new Vice Chairman Peter Joyner and all of the hard-working committee that support us.”