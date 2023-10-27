10,000 Venues Sign Up To Hospitality Wellbeing and Development Promise

Share Tweet Share Email

More than 100 leading businesses from across hospitality have united in their commitment to supporting the development of their workforce.

The Hospitality Wellbeing and Development Promise, driven by the Hospitality and Tourism Skills Board, which is part of the Hospitality Sector Council, was launched in April this year.

It has already garnered the support of 109 leading businesses, representing more than 10,000 venues. Signatories include Greene King, ODEON, Parkdean Resorts, Pizza Express and Sodexo.

Collectively, they have committed to:

Creating a working environment that facilitates respect between all team members

Identifying training and development opportunities for team members at all levels

Implementing a diversity and inclusion policy

Ensuring team members are well-rewarded for their work, considering a wide range of pay and benefits, communicated through a clear pay policy.

Steve Richards, chair of the Hospitality and Tourism Skills Board and CEO of Parkdean Resorts, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many businesses from across hospitality sign up to the promise and commit to this level of training and support for their staff.

“Businesses, both big and small, have come together to show that offering our employees the right support is an absolute priority and that initiatives like this are a key part of that journey.

“I’m delighted that the development and launch of the Promise has had the backing of Government, through the Hospitality and Tourism Skills Board, and I look forward to working with the Department for Business and Trade to drive it forward.”

Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business Kevin Hollinrake said: “Hospitality is at the heart of our economy, so I’m glad to see that the hardworking staff of over 10,000 venues are now working for companies that are rightly prioritising their wellbeing by signing up to this promise.

“This work was borne out of industry and government working together as part of the Hospitality Sector Council and will be boosted by new laws protecting workers’ hard-earned tips and right to request a flexible working pattern.”

The Hospitality Wellbeing and Development Promise sits alongside initiatives like the Hotelier’s Charter as part of the sector’s ongoing work to support its workforce.

All hospitality businesses are eligible to sign up to the Promise by visiting www.wellbeingpromise.co.uk and demonstrate their commitment to the training, development and wellbeing of their staff.