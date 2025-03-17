13th Century Pub The Three Tuns Opens In Henley This May

Share Post Share Email

What began years ago over the counter at celebrated butchers Gabriel Machin in Henley has now come full circle as Barry, the butcher, and his long-standing customer Nigel Sutcliffe (owner of The Oarsman in Marlow) have fulfilled their joint dream and together acquired The Three Tuns pub in Henley, due to open in May 2025.

The part 13th century, 34-cover pub will undergo a light refurbishment by interior designers Alfred House and reopen as a welcoming space for the local community to enjoy warm hospitality, top-quality butcher’s cuts, and great ale.

The venue will be run by the team from The Oarsman, with the kitchen headed up by The Oarsman’s Executive Chef Scott Smith, and the front of house run by General Manager Patrycja Gadja.

Nigel has been a long-standing customer of Barry’s, and the duo had jokingly discussed their plans for the pub next door for over 25 years. Nigel is no stranger to the hospitality industry, having previously held positions including Director of The Fat Duck – working hand-in-hand with Heston developing the restaurant’s platform to become known as ‘The World’s Best Restaurant’, as well as Managing Director of The Crazy Bear Group of hotels and restaurants.

Nigel comments: ‘Gabriel Machin is such an institution in Henley – and rightly so – selling the highest quality cuts of meat, and fish and Barry is such a well-loved and well-respected figure in the community. I’ve always loved the idea of buying the pub next door, using Barry’s incredible produce combined with Scott’s talents in the kitchen to create something special. Our aim is for The Three Tuns to be a beloved space for the local community to enjoy great food, wine and ales in a warm and welcoming environment.’