Craft Guild of Chefs Chairman’s Charity Dinner Raises Over £10,000 for Down’s Syndrome Association

In total £10,193 was raised for the Down’s Syndrome Association (DSA) at the successful Craft Guild of Chefs Chairman’s Charity Dinner on 6th March 2025, including the auction of a signed Chelsea Football Club shirt which was purchased for £1,000.

This was the first time the Craft Guild of Chefs had selected the Down’s Syndrome Association as the charity they wish to support at the Chairman’s Dinner.

The dinner was attended by over 100 chefs and food industry colleagues who are members of the Craft of Guild of Chefs, and their generosity led to the significant amount of money raised to support people who have Down’s syndrome.

Andrew Green, chief executive of the Craft Guild of Chefs, said:

“With a room full of generous people from our Hospitality sector, we always knew that we would raise both a good amount of money, but, so importantly awareness. Getting these young people into our industry is so very important to us.

“Seeing our chairman Mark Reynolds embrace this by leading the way in this dinner, but also by employing someone who has Downs syndrome is a testament to all that we say and do.”

The DSA has worked alongside the Craft Guild of Chefs since 2022, through the DSA’s innovative employment programme WorkFit that brings together employers and jobseekers who have Down’s syndrome.

The partnership with the Craft Guild of Chefs has resulted in sustainable employment opportunities for young people who have Down’s syndrome in the hospitality sector, including a role as an apprentice chef for a young person at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Four WorkFit candidates who work in the food industry in permanent paid jobs attended the event with two cooking in the kitchen (Harry and Brogan) and two serving guests in front of house roles (Hanaa and Alban).

Alison Thwaite, head of employment services at the DSA, added:

“We are hugely grateful for the amazing support from the Craft Guild of Chefs for their recognition and support of people who have Down’s syndrome in the food industry and their fundraising activities.

“The positivity and encouragement of the whole team has been fundamental in creating a culture where people who have Down’s syndrome can feel that their aspirations can be achieved, and career ambitions fulfilled. Thank you.”