Hull Community Pub Reopens Following Almost £300,000 Makeover

The Drake on Bodmin Road in Bransholme, Hull officially reopened last Thursday 10th July following a transformational investment of almost £300,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns, which operates more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

The pub officially reopened to the community on Thursday 10th July and celebrated with an exciting evening of live entertainment, karaoke and a performance from local singer, Alex from Venus.

Mike Lincoln, Operator of The Drake, said:

“I’m delighted to have taken over The Drake and it’s great to see the fantastic results of the refurbishment. The pub looks amazing, and the opening night was a huge success with lots of great feedback and satisfied customers!

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Proper Pubs for all the support the team has provided throughout this exciting journey, and I look forward to what the future holds for this terrific community pub.”

On top of the drink’s selection, Mike will host a busy schedule of entertainment including regular live music, DJ nights, pool and darts teams, games clubs, karaoke evenings, and quizzes to further bring local residents together. In addition, the operator is hoping to support all aspects of community life by collecting food to donate to the local foodbank as well as raising money to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed. Going forward, Mike plans on running fundraising events for local charity, Downright Special, a cause dedicated to supporting children and young people with Down syndrome.

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Mike to The Drake and that opening night was such a success! His knowledge and passion for the local community, combined with having spent so much time in the area when he was growing up, makes him a fantastic, valuable addition to the pub.”

On behalf of myself and the Proper Pubs team, we wish Mike all the best with his future plans!”